La Spezieria all’Ercole d’Oro

This perfectly preserved 17th-century spezieria (pharmacy) illustrates how Venetian medical advice was dispensed three centuries ago, with curatives in antique majolica jars lined up on hand-carved walnut shelves. The ornately panelled room is richly decorated with etchings of wise doctors hanging beneath a gilded wood-beam ceiling in the style of Sansovino. The room is now home to bespoke perfumery the Merchant of Venice, where you can buy signature fragrances in hand-blown Murano glass bottles.