Museo Wagner

Venice

LoginSave

Richard Wagner survived the 20-year effort of composing his stormy Ring cycle only to expire in this gracious palazzo, now the casino, in 1883. His suite – filled with musical scores and memorabilia – can be visited by pre-booked one-hour tours (available in Italian, English, German and French).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Saint Mark's basilica (Basilica di San Marco) in Venice, Italy

    Basilica di San Marco

    0.74 MILES

    With a profusion of domes and more than 8000 sq metres of luminous mosaics, Venice's cathedral is unforgettable. It was founded in the 9th century to…

  • Awesome sunrise over Doges palace, Venice

    Palazzo Ducale

    0.8 MILES

    Holding pride of place on the waterfront, this pretty Gothic confection may be an unlikely setting for the political and administrative seat of a great…

  • Jesus Before Caiaphas by Italian Artist Giotto di Bondone, fresco

    Cappella degli Scrovegni

    21.99 MILES

    Padua's version of the Sistine Chapel, the Cappella degli Scrovegni houses one of Italy's great Renaissance masterpieces – a striking cycle of Giotto…

  • Feast in House of Levi by Paolo Caliari known as Veronese (1528-1588), 555x1280 cm, 1563

    Gallerie dell'Accademia

    0.77 MILES

    Venice's historic gallery traces the development of Venetian art from the 14th to 19th centuries, with works by all of the city's artistic superstars. The…

  • The Jewish Ghetto in the Cannaregio district of Venice was instituted in 1516. Jews were permitted to leave the ghetto during the day to work, but they had to return at night. The gates were then locked and guarded by Christian watchmen whose salaries the Jews were required to pay. The Venetian ghetto was the first ghetto in the world and where the term 'ghetto' originated. 1189463641

    The Ghetto

    0.24 MILES

    In medieval times this part of Cannaregio housed a getto (foundry), but it was as the designated Jewish quarter from the 16th to 19th centuries that the…

  • Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute at Canal Grande, Venice, Italy

    Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute

    0.85 MILES

    Baldassare Longhena's magnificent basilica is prominently positioned near the entrance to the Grand Canal, its white stones, exuberant statuary and high…

  • The white marble facade of Ca' Rezzonico on the Grand Canal in Venice. Italy

    Ca' Rezzonico

    0.64 MILES

    Baroque dreams come true at this Baldassare Longhena–designed Grand Canal palazzo (mansion), where a marble staircase leads to a vast gilded ballroom and…

  • VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 17, 2014: High dynamic range (HDR) The Peggy Guggenheim collection in Venice Italy 561689470 italian, guggenheim, italy, dynamic, venice, editorial, peggy, range, collection, high, europe, museum, high dynamic range, peggy guggenheim, venedig, hdr, venezia, veneto, italia

    Peggy Guggenheim Collection

    0.81 MILES

    After losing her father on the Titanic, heiress Peggy Guggenheim became one of the great collectors of the 20th century. Her palatial canalside home,…

View more attractions

Nearby Venice attractions

1. Chiesa di San Marcuola

0.06 MILES

The right hand of John the Baptist was once housed in this church founded in the 9th century; however, the church burned in the 14th century, and what you…

2. Museo di Storia Naturale di Venezia

0.08 MILES

Never mind the doge: insatiable curiosity rules Venice, and inside the former Fondaco dei Turchi (Turkish Trading House) it runs wild. The adventure…

3. Chiesa di San Stae

0.09 MILES

The influence of Palladio swirls around neoclassical St Eustace's Church (completed in 1709), from the dazzling white, statue-heavy facade facing the…

4. La Spezieria all’Ercole d’Oro

0.12 MILES

This perfectly preserved 17th-century spezieria (pharmacy) illustrates how Venetian medical advice was dispensed three centuries ago, with curatives in…

5. Palazzo Mocenigo

0.13 MILES

Venice received a dazzling addition to its property portfolio in 1945 when Count Alvise Nicolò Mocenigo bequeathed his family's 17th-century palazzo to…

6. Ca’ Pesaro

0.14 MILES

The stately exterior of this Baldassare Longhena–designed 1710 palazzo hides two intriguing art museums that could hardly be more different: the Galleria…

7. Arzanà

0.16 MILES

Housed in one of Cannaregio's last remaining squeri (boatyards) is a fascinating collection of 50 historic boats and their endlessly varied trimmings,…

8. Fondazione Prada

0.18 MILES

This stately Grand Canal palace – designed by Domenico Rossi and completed in 1728 – has been commandeered by Fondazione Prada, which is renovating the…