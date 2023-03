The influence of Palladio swirls around neoclassical St Eustace's Church (completed in 1709), from the dazzling white, statue-heavy facade facing the Grand Canal to the light-drenched interior. To the left of the main altar, you'll find Giambattista Tiepolo’s Martyrdom of St Bartholomew (1723) and Sebastiano Ricci’s St Peter Released from Prison (1724). Be sure to check out the fine carvings on the organ stall above the main entrance.