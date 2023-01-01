This stately Grand Canal palace – designed by Domenico Rossi and completed in 1728 – has been commandeered by Fondazione Prada, which is renovating the palace. In between restoration work, Ca' Corner is the setting for slick temporary exhibitions of avant-garde art. If there isn't an exhibition scheduled, groups of six people or more can visit the palace free of charge between noon and 6pm on Friday. Bookings are required a week in advance.

Frescoes on the piano nobile (main floor) of the palazzo depict Caterina Cornaro, Queen of Cyprus, born in a Gothic building on this very site in 1454.