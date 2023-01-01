L’Oratorio dei Crociferi

This plain almshouse is often overlooked in favour of the extravagant Jesuit church opposite. But the 12th-century Order of the Cross that founded it to administer to pilgrims had the patronage of the doge, no less. He gave them a generous endowment, which they used to commission eight monumental canvases by Palma il Giovane, topped by a painted ceiling. Glowing red and gold, they tell the story of the Order and depict aspects of the 16th-century neighbourhood you can still see outside.