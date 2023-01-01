Giddily over the top even by rococo standards, this glitzy 18th-century Jesuit church is difficult to take in all at once, with staggering white-and-green intarsia (inlaid marble) walls that look like a version of Venetian flocked wallpaper, marble curtains draped over the pulpit and a marble carpet spilling down the altar stairs. While the ceiling is a riot of gold-and-white stuccowork, gravity is provided by Titian’s uncharacteristically gloomy Martyrdom of St Lawrence, on the left as you enter the church.

The sacristy is blanketed by 21 impressive works by Jacopo Palma di Giovane.