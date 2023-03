Housed in an aristocratic 17th-century mansion, this is one of Italy's premier wine museums. Greek, Etruscan and Roman ceramics, jugs and vessels, glassware and various wine-making implements are displayed in its 20 rooms, racing you from the Bronze Age to the present day and covering topics such as wine as medicine and its role in mythology.

Admission includes an audioguide and complimentary glass of wine in the adjacent Osteria del Vino.