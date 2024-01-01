Il Chiostro di San Francesco

A stroll from the main street, Via Giacomo Matteotti, uphill along Via del Crocifisso, brings you to these cloisters, all that remains of the 13th-century Convento di San Francesco. These are used today as a stunning stage for summer concerts, theatre performances and cultural events.
