Parco delle Biancane

Southern Tuscany

At this geothermal park 21km north of Massa Marittima, steam has been transformed into power by vapour turbines since 1916, supplying power to one million Tuscan households (and meeting 25% of Tuscany's overall energy demands). Visitors can walk through wooded terrain belching steam from under the earth's crust and sheltering amazing clumps of sulphur crystals.

