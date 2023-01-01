Housed in the 13th-century Palazzo del Podestà, the historic residence of the town's chief magistrate, this archaeological museum has a small collection of artefacts dating from the Palaeolithic to Etruscan eras. The most noteworthy exhibit is La stele di vado all'arancio, a simple but compelling stone stela (funeral or commemorative marker) dating from the 3rd millennium BC.

Visitors who are visually impaired will appreciate the fact that reproductions of two of the museum's most significant artefacts, the Stele di Vado all'Arancio and an Etruscan sculpture known as the Eracle Callinico, are covered with Braille codes that supply a recorded commentary on touch.