A splendid Maestà (c 1335–37) by Ambrogio Lorenzetti, as well as sculptures by Giovanni Pisano that originally adorned the facade of the duomo, are the major attractions at this small museum housed in the former convent of San Pietro all'Orto in the Città Nuova. The collection of primitive grey-alabaster bas-reliefs also came from the duomo, but date from an earlier era.