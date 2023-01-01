Parco Archeominerario di San Silvestro

The area's 3000-year mining history is explored at this intriguing industrial site in Campiglia Marittima, approximately 10km inland from San Vincenzo. Here you can explore the ruins of the 14th-century mining town Rocca di San Silvestro and the Temperino copper and lead mines, one of which is accessed via an underground train. Guided tours, taking in either Rocca di San Silvestro or Temperino mines or both, depart roughly hourly.

Around 50m before the turn-off to the park entrance, a sunken lane on the right signposted 'forni fusori' leads to the remains of some Etruscan smelting ovens, once used for copper production.