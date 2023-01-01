San Lorenzo in Ponte

The name of this 13th-century church refers to its original location next to a drawbridge (ponte means bridge) leading to the bishop's castle. The drawbridge has long since gone, but the castle still stands (now empty, it has functioned as a monastery and as a prison). Inside, a cycle of recently restored frescoes depicts scenes of St Benedict and a large 15th-century fresco by Cenni di Francesco di Ser Cenni shows Christ in Glory with the Virgin and 12 apostles.