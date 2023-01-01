Galleria Continua

It may seem strange to highlight contemporary art in this medieval time capsule of a town, but there's good reason to do so. This is one of the best commercial art galleries in Europe, showing the work of big-name artists such as Ai Weiwei, Daniel Buren, Antony Gormley and Mona Hatoum. Spread over four venues (an old cinema, a medieval tower, a vaulted cellar and an apartment on Piazza della Cisterna), it's one of San Gimignano's most compelling attractions.

The former cinema functions as the main gallery and reception – ask the gallery assistants to take you to the other venues.

The gallery has also consulted on the installation of many contemporary site-specific artworks around town; go to the Art & Culture/Contemporary Art tab at www.sangimignano.com to access a handy map.