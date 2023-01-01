Vernaccia di San Gimignano Wine Experience

San Gimignano's famous wine, Vernaccia, is celebrated at this museum and enoteca next to the rocca (fortress). Interactive exhibits on the 1st floor trace the history of the product and the surrounding land, and the ground-floor enoteca offers both tastings (tasting card €10 to €25, leftover credit refunded) and Vernaccia master classes. It's also possible to buy a glass of wine (€4 to €7) to enjoy on the terrace, which has a panoramic view.