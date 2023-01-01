Torre e Casa Campatelli

Protected and opened to the public by the Fondo Ambiente Italiano (FAI), the Italian National Trust equivalent, this art- and antique-filled tower house was the home of the wealthy Campatelli family and has been preserved exactly as it was when its last resident, Lydia Campatelli, bequeathed it to the FAI in 2005. The main – and extremely compelling – reason for a visit is the 'Thousand Years of San Gimignano' audiovisual presentation about the history of the city (in English and Italian).