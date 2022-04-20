San Gimignano

San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy Siena Province, UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Overview

As you crest the nearby hills, the 14 towers of the walled town of San Gimignano rise up like a medieval Manhattan. Originally an Etruscan village, the settlement was named after the bishop of Modena, San Gimignano, who is said to have saved the city from Attila the Hun. It became a comune (local government) in 1199, prospering in part because of its location on the Via Francigena. Building a tower taller than their neighbours' (there were originally 72) became a popular way for prominent families to flaunt their power and wealth. In 1348 plague wiped out much of the population and weakened the local economy, leading to the town's submission to Florence in 1353. Today, not even the plague would deter the swarms of summer day trippers, who are lured by a palpable sense of history, an intact medieval streetscapes and the enchanting rural setting.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View Collegiate Church of Santa Maria Assunta in San Gimignano in the Duomo square. 16 June 2017 San Gimignano, Tuscany - Italy

    Collegiata

    San Gimignano

    Parts of San Gimignano's Romanesque cathedral were built in the second half of the 11th century, but its remarkably vivid frescoes, depicting episodes…

  • Palazzo Comunale

    Palazzo Comunale

    San Gimignano

    The 13th-century Palazzo Comunale has always been the centre of San Gimignano's local government; its magnificently frescoed Sala di Dante is where the…

  • Galleria Continua

    Galleria Continua

    San Gimignano

    It may seem strange to highlight contemporary art in this medieval time capsule of a town, but there's good reason to do so. This is one of the best…

  • Vernaccia di San Gimignano Wine Experience

    Vernaccia di San Gimignano Wine Experience

    San Gimignano

    San Gimignano's famous wine, Vernaccia, is celebrated at this museum and enoteca next to the rocca (fortress). Interactive exhibits on the 1st floor trace…

  • Polo Museale Santa Chiara

    Polo Museale Santa Chiara

    San Gimignano

    There are three museums in this complex. The ground floor is home to a part-reconstructed 15th- to 18th-century pharmacy known as the Speziera di Santa…

  • Chiesa di Sant'Agostino

    Chiesa di Sant'Agostino

    San Gimignano

    This late-13th-century church is best known for Benozzo Gozzoli's charming fresco cycle (1464–65) illustrating the life of St Augustine. You'll find it in…

  • Torre e Casa Campatelli

    Torre e Casa Campatelli

    San Gimignano

    Protected and opened to the public by the Fondo Ambiente Italiano (FAI), the Italian National Trust equivalent, this art- and antique-filled tower house…

  • San Lorenzo in Ponte

    San Lorenzo in Ponte

    San Gimignano

    The name of this 13th-century church refers to its original location next to a drawbridge (ponte means bridge) leading to the bishop's castle. The…

