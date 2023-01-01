Polo Museale Santa Chiara

There are three museums in this complex. The ground floor is home to a part-reconstructed 15th- to 18th-century pharmacy known as the Speziera di Santa Fina, which features shelves stacked with brightly painted ceramic jars and half-empty potion bottles. Next to it is an Archaeological Museum showcasing Roman finds, including tiny bronze figurines, etched mirrors and piles of brightly coloured mosaic tiles. Upstairs, the Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art features works by Italian artists.

Entry to all three museums is included in the Civic Museums combined ticket. The small park opposite is home to 'La sedia davanti alla porta' (1999), an artwork by American visual artist, Joseph Kosuth.