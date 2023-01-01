Take a breather from the ancient with this airy modern- and contemporary-art museum, host to riveting temporary exhibitions and a permanent collection amassed through donated works from exhibiting artists. Highlights include the shadow wall painting Scultura d'Ombra (2007) by iconoclastic Italian artist Claudio Parmiggiani (b 1943) and rooms dedicated to Pistoia-born artists Mario Nigro (1917–1992) and Fernando Melani (1907–85). Don't miss the photo of sculptor Marino Marini on the beach with his horse at Forte dei Marmi in 1973.

Should you get completely hooked, upon advance request it is possible to visit the nearby casa-studio of Fernando Melani where the abstract artist lived and worked. Modern-art enthusiasts visiting all Pistoia's modern-art museums and galleries should consider investing in a combo ticket.