Modern art from 1900 to 1945 is the focus of seasonal exhibitions at Palazzo de' Rossi, an elegant palazzo built for the wealthy Rossi family. Construction began in 1479 but was not complete until the 18th century. Millennial home to the headquarters of the Cassa di Risparmio di Pistoia Foundation, exhibition spaces on the first and second floors showcase art works from the Rossi family's private collection.