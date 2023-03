Just steps from Piazza del Duomo is this beautiful gem of a Romanesque church, thought to date from the 8th to 10th centuries within the ancient city walls (spot the small section of cobblestone wall) and reconstructed to gain its current appearance in 1270. The church was abandoned in 1784 and subsequently used as a warehouse and artist's studio. Following lengthy renovations, it reopened in late 2019 as a small modern museum on local history.