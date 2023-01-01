Museo dello Spedale del Ceppo

The beautifully restored facade of this former hospital, operational from 1277 until 2013, stuns with its 16th-century polychrome terracotta frieze by Giovanni della Robbia. It depicts the Sette Opere di Misericordia (Seven Works of Mercy), and the five medallions represent the Virtù Teologali (Theological Virtues). Inside, a small museum explores both the fine art of glazed terracotta in the early Renaissance and the history of public healthcare in the 13th-century hospital. 'Gruesome' best describes some of the historic surgical tools exhibited.

Combination tickets with other city-run museums are available.