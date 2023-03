Sister gallery to Palazzo de' Rossi on the same street, this palazzo is a fine example of 15th-century Tuscan architecture thanks to leading Florentine architect, Bernardo Buontalenti (1531–1608), who worked on the handsome townhouse. (He likewise lent his name to the Grotte de Buontalenti in Florence's Giardino di Boboli.) Seasonal modern-art exhibitions are held here.

Combination tickets with other art museums are available.