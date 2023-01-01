Chiesa di Sant'Andrea Apostolo

This 12th-century church was built outside the original city walls, hence its windowless (fortified) state. The partly white-and-green striped marble facade is enlivened by a relief of the Journey and Adoration of the Magi (1166) by Gruamonte and Adeodato. But the highlight – Pistoia's most prized artwork – is within its dark interior: an imposing marble pulpit carved by Giovanni Pisano (1298–1301). Two lions and a bent human figure bear the heavy load of the seven-columned masterpiece, and sibyls and the Prophets decorate the capitals.

Try to decipher the story of the Annunciation, Nativity, Adoration of the Kings, Slaughter of the Innocents, Crucifixion and Last Judgment in the sculpted relief panels around the pulpit.