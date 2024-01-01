Museo Primo Conti

Fiesole

From Fiesole's central square, a 400m walk along Via Giovanni Dupré brings you to this quaint house-museum where the eponymous avant-garde 20th-century artist lived and worked. The views from the garden here are lovely, and there are more than 60 of his paintings inside. Ring to enter. The museum organises some excellent art workshops for children and families.

