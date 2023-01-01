Anglo-Italian, Florence-born Frederick Stibbert (1838–1906) was one of the grand 19th-century wheeler-dealers on the European antiquities market and amassed an intriguing personal collection of furnishings, tapestries and 16th- to 19th-century paintings, showcased in this museum. Fun for kids is the Sala della Cavalcata (Parade Room) with life-sized figures of horses and their riders in suits of armour from Europe and the Middle East. Take bus 4 from Stazione di Santa Maria Novella to the 'Gioia' stop on Via Fabroni, then walk five minutes.