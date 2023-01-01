Chiesa della Santissima Annunziata

Established in 1250 by the founders of the Servite order and rebuilt by Michelozzo and others in the mid-15th century, this Renaissance church is most remarkable for the post-Renaissance painters who worked here together and helped found the mannerist school. There are frescoes by Andrea del Castagno in the first two chapels on the left of the church, and the frescoes in Michelozzo’s atrium include work by del Sarto as well as Jacopo Pontormo and Il Rosso Fiorentino (the Redhead from Florence).

Also look for the fresco by Perugino in the fifth chapel and a mosaic lunette of the Annunciation by Davide Ghirlandaio, Domenico’s little brother, above the main entrance.