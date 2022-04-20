Overview

The bijou hilltop village of Fiesole has seduced for centuries with its cooler air, olive groves, scattering of Renaissance-styled villas and spectacular views of the plain. Boccaccio, Marcel Proust, Gertrude Stein and Frank Lloyd Wright, among others, raved about it. Perched in the hills 9km northeast of Florence, Fiesole makes an easy escapade when a break from city life beckons.