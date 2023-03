Make the Area Archeologica your first stop. A pretty site to stroll, the archaeological area ensnares an Etruscan temple (Fiesole was founded in the 7th century BC by the Etruscans), Roman baths, an Archaeological Museum with exhibits from the Bronze Age to the Roman period, and a 1st-century-BC Roman theatre where live music and theatre is performed during the Estate Fiesolana.

A combo ticket covering Archaeological Area, Museum and the neighbouring Museo Bandini is available for €12/8.