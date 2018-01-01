Welcome to Como
In 1127, the Milanese conquered Como's forces and ordered the destruction of all walls and buildings save its churches. Centuries later, Como built its wealth on the silk industry and it remains Europe's most important producer of silk products. You can buy silk scarves and ties for a fraction of what is charged at boutiques internationally.
Lake Como Day Tour, Bellagio or Brunate, Cruise
Lake Como Cruise and Brunate Panoramic View (Nov - March)Departing from central Milan in the morning, take a 1-hour drive up to Como, arriving around 10am. Take a guided tour of the city and then ride the funicular up to the town of Brunate, one of the best places to soak up a sweeping panorama of the city and the lake. You'll then have free time for lunch (own expense) in Brunate before the highlight of your afternoon: a Lake Como cruise. Board the boat at the Como city center and then sit back and relax on a 1-hour cruise around the breathtaking lake. Admire the splendid lakeside villas and keep an eye out for Villa d'Este at Cernobbio, a luxurious hotel with tropical gardens.After your Lake Como cruise, you'll have free time to shop, sightsee and grab some coffee if you wish before heading back to Milan around 4:30pm. On the way back, you'll stop to visit the Basilica of Sant'Abbondio, a notable church built in the 11th century in Romanesque style. You'll arrive in Milan in the evening. Lake Como Cruise and Bellagio Visit (April - Oct)Board the coach in central Milan in the morning and relax on the 1-hour drive to Como. Start with a visit to Basilica of Sant'Abbondio. Take a tour of the city and enjoy free time to shop at local boutiques for fine Italian goods. Then, board a boat at the Como city center for your extended 2-hour cruise on Lake Como.Soak up picturesque views as you make your way to Bellagio, one of the many scenic villages surrounding the lake. You'll have free time to explore this delightful town on your own and have lunch (own expense). Back on board, savor the last views of Lake Como as you cruise to Cadenabbia, where you'll hop on the coach and head back to Milan, arriving around 6:30pm.
Lake Como, Bellagio, and Lecco Tour, Cruise, Lunch from Milan
Como is one of the most beautiful cities of Italy, the ideal destination for who want to spend an unforgettable day in contact with nature, culture, art and local traditions. Many great poets and writers found themselves enchanted by the charming beauty of Como villas and gardens and fell in love with its fairy tale atmosphere. Experience a special day trip leaving Milan behind on a relaxing train. Escorted by an experienced and friendly tour leader, you will discover the use and customs of this charming city. Reaching Como by train is more comfortable and safe, and you will have more time to discover the city.Once arrived in Como, you will depart for a magnificent lake cruise to Bellagio, renowed as ‘The Pearl of the Lake’, and you will finish your tour reaching Lecco, a town that inspired classics of Italian literature such as "I Promessi Sposi" by Alessandro Manzoni.
4-Day Italian Lakes and Verona Tour from Milan
Popular with holidaying Italians and visitors wanting a slice of laid-back lakeside tranquility, the Italian Lakes of Lombardy are surrounded by picturesque scenery with forests, sleepy cobblestone towns and snow-capped mountain peaks. Spend three nights exploring the countryside and towns around lakes Orta, Maggiore, Como and Garda, with a guide. Enjoy free time in Orta San Guilio, Stresa, Bellagio and Sirmione and get to know the larger town of Como and city of Verona on walking tours. Boat rides around each of four lakes are included, as is your 4-star hotel accommodation in the towns of Como, Verona and either Brescia or Bergamo.Please note: Rates do not includes city taxes. City tax will be paid directly at the reception hotel desk at the arrival or at the check out according to the local city board procedure. City tax will change according to hotel category. Hotels are subject to availability at time of booking. In the rare event that the mentioned hotel is unavailable, you will be accommodated in another centrally located hotel of the same star rating.
Lake Como Romantic Cruise from Milan
Make your way to Milan's Cadorna Station in the city center. Travel by train with your guide at your disposal and enjoy the town of Como with a walking tour.After spending some free time visiting the town, shopping, or eating lunch, enjoy a panoramic cruise on Lake Como for one hour. You will stop in Torno, a pretty lakeside village situated over the lake with a view of Moltrasio and the villas on the lake. The boat tour lasts about 1 hour. Enjoy a short stroll through the narrow streets in the village and then return by boat to Como. Travel back to Milan by train at the end of your trip.
Lake Como Day Trip from Milan with Hotel Pickup
Lake Como is the third largest lake in Europe and it is surrounded by stunning alpine scenery and beautiful villages famed for their high quality silk production. After your 1-hour coach journey from Milan, start your tour of Como visiting two of its historical attractions: the Basilica of Sant’Abbondio and the neoclassical Villa Olmo on the lake. Continue into Como’s historic center and enjoy some free time to get to know the town and shop in the many local boutiques. The tour continues with a 2-hours cruise on the lake. Admire the lakeside villas and keep an eye out for Villa d'Este at Cernobbio, a luxurious hotel set in tropical gardens. The mild Mediterranean climate ensures an abundance of exotic and rare plants thrive year round. Docking at the town of Bellagio, one of the most famous towns on the lake, you can follow the steep alleys running up from the lake and stop for a coffee or gelato at one of the lively cafes housed in grand historic buildings. Spend some time at your leisure here before cruise to Cadenabbia and return to your coach for the journey back to Milan.
4-Day Italian Lakes Tour from Milan
Day 1Departure from Milan city centre at 8.15am to the small and charming Lake Orta, in Orta San Giulio, surrounded by the sinuous hills of Piedmont. After a short walk, you'll arrive at the marina where a boat will transport you to the magical Island of San Giulio. After free time in the island and the village you'll continue to Stresa, the major city on Lake Maggiore. Free time for lunch and your visit to the local market. In the afternoon, by private boat you'll arrive at the beautiful Borromee islands: Pescatori Island, the smallest one and Bella Island, occupied by the majestic palace of the noble Italian family Borromeo. Departure to Como and arrival before dinner time. Accommodation on the heart of Como.Day 2 - BAfter breakfast, your second day will start with a nice walk in the centro of Como. Between March and October, you will have a nice cruise on Lake Como (duration around 2 hours) towards Bellagio, where you'll be invited to have a glass of Italian wine prosecco as welcome before your free time. Through a nice panoramic along the opposite side of the lake, you'll reach the old town of Bergamo, on the top of a hill. Beautiful medieval buildings, antique churches and narrow streets make this town as one of the most interesting place to see in the north of Italy. Later, you'll move to your hotel in the modern town, where in your free time you could enjoy the shopping or the museum area. Accommodation in the city centre of Bergamo.Day 3 - BDay starts after breakfast towards east: Lake Garda with its main village, Sirmione. There, you'll take a private boat in order to discover the area, typified by olive trees, an old Roman spa and an incredible hot spring at 70° C, 20 metres under the water. After your free time in the old town, you'll enjoy a nice panoramic road along the lake to its top, in the town of Riva del Garda. In the afternoon, you'll reach the marvellous town of Verona, where you'll enjoy a wonderful time in the charming street of the old town. Accommodation at the core of Verona.Day 4 - BAfter breakfast, your forth day will start with a complete visit to the city of Verona and its surroundings. Later, you'll move to Iseo, the beautiful little village on the lake that owns the same name. Here, you could have free time for your lunch trying one of the best Italian wines, the local Franciacorta, produced with a method similar to the French Champagne. Later, return back to Milan where you'll arrive not later then 5 pm.