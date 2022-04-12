Cefalù's cathedral is one of the jewels in Sicily's Arab-Norman crown, only equalled in magnificence by the Cattedrale di Monreale and Palermo's Cappella…
Tyrrhenian Coast
The coastal stretch between Palermo and Milazzo is packed with dramatic beach and mountain scenery, and appealing coastal towns like Cefalù and Castel di Tusa – but once summer rolls around, it's holiday central, characterised by crowded roads and beaches. Somehow neither this, nor the ever-growing proliferation of concrete buildings marring the coastline, can dissuade locals from coming here for their annual vacation and having a whale of a time.
Few sun-worshippers head inland from these sybaritic summer playgrounds to visit the nearby Madonie and Nebrodi Mountains, but those who do are swiftly seduced. These superb natural landscapes enfold hilltop villages where the lifestyle is traditional, the sense of history palpable and the mountain cuisine exceptional, featuring wild forest mushrooms, suino nero (pork from local black pigs), and ricotta straight from the sheep.
- Duomo di Cefalù
Cefalù's cathedral is one of the jewels in Sicily's Arab-Norman crown, only equalled in magnificence by the Cattedrale di Monreale and Palermo's Cappella…
- CCapo Milazzo
If you have a car, don't miss the scenic drive north along Strada Panoramica to see the gorgeous, rugged coastline of Capo Milazzo. At the end of the…
- SSpiaggia di Cefalù
Cefalù's crescent-shaped beach is one of the most popular along the whole Sicilian coast. In summer it is packed, so be sure to arrive early to get a good…
- Castello di Caccamo
Originally constructed by the Normans in the 11th century, Caccamo's clifftop castle is one of the most dramatically sited in all of Sicily. Beyond the…
- SSpiaggia San Gregorio
Turquoise waters lap this gorgeous beach to the east of the point at Capo d'Orlando. Framed by rocky outcrops, with a mix of sand and pebbles and gorgeous…
- CCastello di Milazzo
Originally the site of a Greek acropolis, then an Arab-Norman citadel, Milazzo's enormous castle was built by Frederick II in 1239, expanded by Charles V…
- MMuseo del Motorismo Siciliano e della Targa Florio
This unique museum is a labour of love for owner-founder Nuccio Salemi, whose amazing collection of original sports cars from the famed Targa Florio race…
- MMuseo Mandralisca
This small, privately owned museum showcases a collection amassed by parliamentarian, archaeologist and natural-history buff, Baron Mandralisca (1809–64)…
- SSantuario di Gibilmanna
Sicilians regularly make pilgrimages to pray at this elaborately decorated baroque shrine to the Virgin Mary. During the church's consecration on 17…
