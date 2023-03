Mazara's central piazza is an attractive space edged by elegant buildings, including the Cattedrale del San Salvatore, the two-storey Seminario dei Chierici (dating from 1710) and, on the opposite side of the square, the 18th-century Seminario Vescovile, with its impressive 11-arched portico. Unfortunately, the 1970s office tower on the western side of the square is a visual affront of the highest order.