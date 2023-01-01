Erice's Royal Cathedral – a golden mirage of sculpted buttermilk stone and Carrara marble – was built in 1314 by order of a grateful Frederick III who sheltered in Erice during the Sicilian Vespers uprising (1282–1314). Its interior was remodelled in neo-Gothic style in 1865, but the 15th-century side chapels were conserved. In the former sacristy, the Museo di Erice La Montagna del Signore displays sacred artworks, chalices, candlesticks and other 15th- and 16th-century silverware.

Tickets for the cathedral are sold in the neighbouring Torre di Federico, the cathedral's freestanding campanile with mullioned windows, crenellated tower, six bells and 108 steps spiralling to the top of its 28m height – rooftop views from the top are naturally impressive. A combined Passepartout ticket (€6) covers admission to the cathedral, bell tower and two other Erice churches: San Martino and San Giuliano.