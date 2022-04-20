Erice

Venere castle, Erice, Sicily

Overview

Medieval Erice watches over the port of Trapani from its giddy mountain perch atop the legendary peak of Eryx, spectacularly set 750m above sea level. It's a mesmerising, walled 12th-century village whose peculiar history, mountain charm and sensational sea-and-valley views are only enhanced by frequent unpredictable changes in weather that take you from brilliant sunshine to thick fog in the space of minutes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Real Duomo

    Real Duomo

    Erice

    Erice's Royal Cathedral – a golden mirage of sculpted buttermilk stone and Carrara marble – was built in 1314 by order of a grateful Frederick III who…

  • Chiesa di San Giuliano

    Chiesa di San Giuliano

    Erice

    Built by the Normans in the 11th century, this church later underwent extensive reconstruction, including the addition of an 18th-century baroque bell…

  • Castello di Venere

    Castello di Venere

    Erice

    This 12th- to 13th-century Norman castle was built over the Temple of Venus, long a site of worship for the ancient Elymians, Phoenicians, Greeks and…

  • Chiesa di San Martino

    Chiesa di San Martino

    Erice

    Originally built in Gothic style in the 14th century, this church was demolished and completely rebuilt in the late 1600s. Its bright white interior is…

  • Torre di Federico

    Torre di Federico

    Erice

    Begin your Erice foray with a sweeping bird's-eye view of the medieval village from the top of this 28m-tall crenellated tower. It served as a lookout…

  • Chiesa di San Giovanni

    Chiesa di San Giovanni

    Erice

    This church is noteworthy for its pair of Renaissance sculptures by the Gagini family: Antonio Gagini's statue of St John the Baptist, and Antonello…

