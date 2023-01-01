Off the SS131 just north of Paulilatino, the Nuraghe Losa is one of Sardinia's most impressive nuraghi. The site’s centrepiece is a three-sided keep surrounded by three circular towers, two joined by a wall and one standing alone. A rough-hewn spiral staircase lets you climb to the 13m summit of the partially destroyed central keep, which dates to the Middle Bronze Age (about 1500 BC). Guided tours (included in price) are available in English, French or Italian with advance notice.

Entrance is by way of one of the side towers, which is connected to the main keep by an internal corridor. Passages lead left and right from the corridor to two towers, one fully enclosed, the other open.