Chiesa di San Leonardo de Siete Fuentes

This charming 12th-century Romanesque church, which once belonged to the Knights of St John of Jerusalem, forms the centrepiece of the tiny woodland hamlet of San Leonardo de Siete Fuentes, famous for its gurgling spring waters. The town's grandiose Spanish name refers to the seven fountains through which the water gushes. Above the church, easy trails (ideal for parents with little 'uns) continue uphill through oak and elm woods. It's 6km north of Santu Lussurgiu via the SP19 and SP20.