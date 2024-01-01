Museo Archeologico-Etnografico Palazzo Atzori

Western Sardinia

LoginSave

Spread over three floors, this museum in Paulilatino focuses on traditional rural life, with exhibits dedicated to baking, lacework, equestrian gear, glassware, basketry, farm and domestic implements and more. The museum also owns a collection of finds from the Santa Cristina archaeological site 5km down the road, but these are only intermittently on display.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nuragic Village at Su Nuraxi World Heritage Site near Barumini.

    Nuraghe Su Nuraxi

    28.68 MILES

    In the heart of the voluptuous green countryside near Barumini, the Nuraghe Su Nuraxi is Sardinia’s sole World Heritage Site and the island’s most visited…

  • Area Archeologica di Tharros

    Area Archeologica di Tharros

    22.39 MILES

    The choppy blue waters of the Golfo di Oristano provide a magnificent backdrop to the ruins of ancient Tharros. Founded by the Phoenicians in the 8th…

  • Giara di Gesturi plateau, Gesturi, Sardinia, Italy.

    La Giara di Gesturi

    26.71 MILES

    Rising above the rolling green landscape, La Giara di Gesturi is a high basalt plateau famous for its wild horses and uncontaminated natural beauty. The…

  • Nuraghe di Santa Cristina

    Nuraghe di Santa Cristina

    2.28 MILES

    Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…

  • Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea

    Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea

    15.35 MILES

    Oristano’s elegant outdoor salon sits at the southern end of pedestrianised Corso Umberto I. An impressive, rectangular space, it comes to life on summer…

  • Basilica di Santa Giusta

    Basilica di Santa Giusta

    16.18 MILES

    This landmark Romanesque church is one of Sardinia's architectural jewels. Dating to the early 12th century, it sports a severe sandstone exterior…

  • Museo Civico

    Museo Civico

    16.68 MILES

    Cabras' cultural highlight is the Museo Civico, and the real superstars here are the so-called Giants of Monte Prama, a series of towering nuraghic…

  • Italy, Sardinia, Western Sardinia, Bosa, town view with Castello Malaspina, sunset

    Castello Malaspina

    20.16 MILES

    Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Sardinia attractions

1. Nuraghe di Santa Cristina

2.28 MILES

Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…

2. Nuraghe Losa

2.75 MILES

Off the SS131 just north of Paulilatino, the Nuraghe Losa is one of Sardinia's most impressive nuraghi. The site’s centrepiece is a three-sided keep…

3. Casa Museo di Antonio Gramsci

4.82 MILES

In Ghilarza is the house where the famous early 20th-century political thinker Antonio Gramsci lived between 1898 and 1911. The small collection of photos…

5. Terme Romane

6.39 MILES

The impressive remains of Fordongianus' 1st-century Terme Romane sit on the banks of the river Tirso. In the centre of the complex you’ll see a…

6. Casa Aragonese

6.51 MILES

A characteristic of Fordongianus is the rusty-red trachyte stone of which so many of its buildings are made. As red as the rest is the lovely late-16th…

7. Palazzo Boyl

7.11 MILES

A fine example of Piedmontese neoclassicism, 18th-century Palazzo Boyl dominates Milis' manicured village centre. Originally a summer residence for the…

8. Museo della Tecnologia Contadina

7.15 MILES

Santu Lussurgiu has long been known for its crafts and remains a production centre for ironwork, woodwork and leatherwork. Explore the town's rural…