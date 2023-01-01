Museo della Tecnologia Contadina

Santu Lussurgiu has long been known for its crafts and remains a production centre for ironwork, woodwork and leatherwork. Explore the town's rural culture and traditions at this 10-room museum, which has a comprehensive, locally donated collection of more than 2000 ingenious tools, utensils and machines. Guides Mauro and Maria help interpret the museum's unique gems: eel-catching shears, a bow-and-arrow mouse trap, a miniature WWI monument sculpted by a returning soldier, 19th-century cognac distillery equipment and more. Advance booking essential.