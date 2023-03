A landmark for miles around, the hulking, silver-domed Basilica di Santa Maria della Neve marks the high point of the village. According to local tradition it stands on the spot where a bull-drawn cart deposited a statue of the Madonna that had mysteriously washed up on the beach at Santa Caterina di Pittinuri in the early 14th century. More than the church, though, it's the vast views down to the sea that are the real highlight here.