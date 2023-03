This creepy museum, signposted as the Museo del Territorio, is dedicated to witches and local folklore and features the reconstruction of a 16th-century witch’s cave. It's one of Sardinia's strangest museums. As of mid-2017, the museum was closed indefinitely for renovation.

On the eastern side of Lago Omodeo, the stony hamlet of Bidoni is signposted from Ghilarza, the main town on the western side of the lake.