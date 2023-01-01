Galleria Sciarra

Meander west from Trevi Fountain, along pedestrian Via delle Muratte, and duck a block south to this magnificent art nouveau courtyard, hidden away on Via Marco Minghetti. Part of 16th-century Palazzo Sciarra Colonna di Carbognano, both frescoes and iron-and-glass roof date to 1890 when the courtyard was remodelled and spruced up by the wealthy Sciarra family. Admire the female virtues of strength, patience, modesty and kindness alongside aristocratic Roman women in their traditional roles as wife, mother, and so on.

Spot the single man in the frescoes: late Romantic writer Gabriele d'Annunzio. The courtyard was cordoned off for restoration in 2018; works were expected to be completed in late 2019.