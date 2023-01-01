Città dell’Acqua

The little-known excavations of Vicus Caprarius (the name of the ancient street) include a Roman house and a Hadrian-era cistern that connected with the Aqua Virgo cistern. Eight metres deep, they lie just a few paces from the eternal hubbub of the Trevi Fountain – the spring waters that once fed these waterworks now gush forth from the fountain.

This is a chance to appreciate the many layers that lie beneath present-day Rome; mosaics and decorations discovered during the excavations are displayed in a small museum. Book ahead for a guided tour (€6 per person).