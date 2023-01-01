These polished brass stones, shaped square like a Roman cobble and engraved with the name of a local Jewish resident, marks the exact spot where Holocaust victims were rounded up by Nazi soldiers during WWII and deported to Auschwitz or other death camps. Some 200 pave the historic streets of Rome to date, predominantly in Trastevere, such as those here at Viale Trastevere 114, and the old Jewish Ghetto directly across the river.

The stumbling stones are part of a Europe-wide memorial project initiated by German artist Gunter Demning.