The Archaeological Park of the Tombs of the Via Latina holds a trove of ancient Roman tombs in a park setting. Following an extensive restoration, the highlight is the Sepolcro Barberini. The two-storey tomb dates back to the 2nd century BC and is considered an invaluable example of Ancient Roman funerary architecture and decoration. Within the park it's also possible to follow an original stretch of the Via Latina, a 4th-century road.