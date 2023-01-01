Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas’ cutting-edge Roma Convention Centre: La Nuvola (2016) – the largest building to open in Rome in half a century – is a dramatic piece of contemporary architecture. The striking building comprises a transparent, glass-and-steel box (40m high, 70m wide and 175m long) called Le Theca (The Shrine), inside of which hangs organically shaped La Nuvola (The Cloud), containing an auditorium and conference rooms seating up to 8000 people. A separate black skyscraper called La Lama (The Blade), was designed as a hotel.