La Storia di Roma Attraverso La Costruzione

This vast relief sculpture on the side of an EUR government building tells the story of Rome as Mussolini wanted it told when it was created in 1939. Start with Romulus and Remus at the top and work down through history right up to Il Duce himself. Mussolini accepts the adoration of men, women and even infants while soldiers give the fascist salute – much like the Genius of Sport statue just 15m south.

No effort has been made to remove this piece of fascist propaganda and bureaucrats take their smoke breaks under it all day long.