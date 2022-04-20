Extending beneath the Basilica di San Sebastiano, these underground burial chambers were the first to be called catacombs – the name was derived from the…
Southern Rome
Boasting a wealth of diversions, this huge area extends to Rome’s southern limits. Glorious ancient ruins lounge amid pea-green fields and towering umbrella pines along the cobbled Via Appia Antica, one of the world's oldest roads and pot-holed with subterranean catacombs dating to the dawn of Christianity. By contrast, post-industrial Ostiense blasts visitors straight back to the modern age with its edgy street art, superb local dining and heaving nightlife. Then there's EUR, an Orwellian quarter of wide boulevards and linear buildings.
Explore Southern Rome
See
Catacombe di San Sebastiano
Extending beneath the Basilica di San Sebastiano, these underground burial chambers were the first to be called catacombs – the name was derived from the…
See
Via Appia Antica
Named after consul Appius Claudius Caecus, who laid the first 90km section in 312 BC, ancient Rome’s regina viarum (queen of roads) was extended in 190 BC…
See
Catacombe di San Callisto
These are the largest and busiest of Rome’s catacombs. Founded at the end of the 2nd century and named after Pope Calixtus I, they became the official…
See
Villa dei Quintili
Towering over green fields, this 2nd-century villa is one of Rome's unsung splendours. It was the luxurious abode of two consuls, the Quintili brothers,…
See
Museo Capitoline Centrale Montemartini
Housed in a former power station, this bold outpost of the Capitoline Museums (Musei Capitolini) juxtaposes classical sculpture with diesel engines and…
See
Cinecittà
Cinecittà is Italy's foremost film studio, founded in 1937 by Mussolini and used for many iconic Italian and international films. It's possible to take a…
See
Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana
Known more prosaically as the Square Colosseum, this iconic building in the EUR district is a prime example of rationalist architecture, featuring…
See
Villa di Massenzio
The outstanding feature of Maxentius’ enormous 4th-century palace complex is the Circo di Massenzio, Rome’s best-preserved ancient racetrack. Above the…
See
Basilica di San Sebastiano
The small 4th-century basilica atop the Catacombe di San Sebastiano dates mainly from the 17th century. It is dedicated to St Sebastian, who was martyred…
