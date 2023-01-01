If you’re in need of a breather around Via Nazionale or are in search of somewhere for a picnic, follow Via Mazzarino off the main road and walk up the steps, past 2nd-century ruins, to this graceful, sculpture-dotted garden with gravel paths and benches beneath fragrant orange trees, palms and camellias.

Raised around 10m above street level, these are the grounds of 16th-century Villa Aldobrandini, built to house the extensive art collection of Cardinal Pietro Aldobrandini. The villa is closed to the public.