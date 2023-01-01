Commissioned by Augustus in 42 BC and completed 40 years later, the Forum of Augustus is largely buried beneath Via dei Fori Imperiali. Its main recognisable feature is a raised platform fronted by steps and flanked by three columns – the remnants of a temple to Mars Ultor (the Avenger). Behind this is a 30m-high wall that was built to protect the forum from the fires that frequently swept down from the nearby Suburra neighbourhood, ancient Rome's rough red-light district.