Flanked by grand 19th-century neoclassical colonnades, this landmark piazza near Termini was laid out as part of Rome’s post-unification makeover. It follows the lines of the semicircular exedra (benched portico) of Diocletian’s baths complex and was originally known as Piazza Esedra. The elegant Fontana delle Naiadi is located in the centre of the piazza.